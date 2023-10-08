Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $63,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,568,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.03.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BX opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

