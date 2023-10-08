Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,152,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207,441 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $221,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32,535.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,631,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $84.79 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $109.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

