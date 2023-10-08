Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $303.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 4.87% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $303,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,807,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 304.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,249,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,724,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,788,000 after buying an additional 766,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,689,000 after buying an additional 580,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.