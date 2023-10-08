Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $72.61 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $72,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 48,790 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Eaton by 23.5% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 3.5 %

ETN opened at $210.19 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.58 and a 200-day moving average of $194.58.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.36.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

