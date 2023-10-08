Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $99.68 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $99,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,494,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 460,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $94.26 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

