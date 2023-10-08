Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $66,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

