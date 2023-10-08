Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 22,689 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $117,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12,614.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,066 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,562,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,564.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 795,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after purchasing an additional 395,351 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
VONV opened at $65.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
