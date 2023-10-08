Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 9,349 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $123,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 576,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,876,000 after buying an additional 69,055 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 20,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $397.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.68. The stock has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

