Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,099,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,842 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $103,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

