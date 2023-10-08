Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,815 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $69,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,258,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $244.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

