Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,197 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $59,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.47 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $92.17 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

