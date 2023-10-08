JB Capital LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $200,000. NatWest Group plc grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,852,000 after purchasing an additional 126,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $565.22 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $542.00 and a 200-day moving average of $462.36. The stock has a market cap of $536.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.