JB Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.29.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $381.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.11. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,593,101 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.