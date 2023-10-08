JB Capital LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $227.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

