JB Capital LLC Purchases 2,998 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $39,615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $28,451,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 540,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,045,000.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNDM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $19.19 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.