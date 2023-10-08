JB Capital LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKST. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PKST stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

