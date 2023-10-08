JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3,146.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97,894 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,882,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BBIN stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.