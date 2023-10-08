JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 672,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPUS opened at $92.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $85.77 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.22.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

