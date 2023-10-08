JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

