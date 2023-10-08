Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

Shares of KIKOY opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Kikkoman has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.54.

Get Kikkoman alerts:

About Kikkoman

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.