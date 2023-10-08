Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

