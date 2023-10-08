Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $392,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,040,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $168,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $16.61 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.