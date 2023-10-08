Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $237.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

