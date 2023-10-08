Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,464 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,464 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $189,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,615,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,371 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

AT&T stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

