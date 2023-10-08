Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

Comcast stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

