Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sysco by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 143,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 61.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 33.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 120,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sysco by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 298,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after buying an additional 52,806 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.41.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

