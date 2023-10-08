Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 988 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Timberland Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned 1.50% of Timberland Bancorp worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $224.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director David Alan Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $27,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,165.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $98,122 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.