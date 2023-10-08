Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $271.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

