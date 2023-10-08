Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Has $16.43 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $50.81 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

