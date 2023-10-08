Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Sells 251 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. cut its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Ares Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,778,383.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 179,168 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,778,383.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $8,568,699.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 810,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,196,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 634,122 shares of company stock worth $10,259,785 and sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Up 2.3 %

Ares Management stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

