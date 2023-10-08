Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Sells 453 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $81.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

