Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Sells 634 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 13.3% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHF stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

