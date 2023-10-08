Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KURA. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.93.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $686.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.78. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 20.32.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 77.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after buying an additional 2,930,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,213,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,145,000 after purchasing an additional 788,095 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

