Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4 %

Lam Research stock opened at $628.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $660.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.