Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $601.25.

Lam Research stock opened at $628.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.93. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

