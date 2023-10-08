Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $530,953,000 after buying an additional 9,065,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $175,432,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after buying an additional 2,344,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after buying an additional 1,539,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.12.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 650.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

