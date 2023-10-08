Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion-$6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.26 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.