Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after acquiring an additional 303,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,068,000 after acquiring an additional 102,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Linde by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.59.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $373.54 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $266.22 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

