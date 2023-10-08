Lisk Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $109.69 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002425 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002023 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001533 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001792 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

