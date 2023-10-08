LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.27. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Barclays PLC raised its position in LivaNova by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,803,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $1,404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 153.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 257,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 143.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,486 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

