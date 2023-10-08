Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $3.15 on December 29th

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 3.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

NYSE LMT opened at $400.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.31. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $388.10 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

