Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.80 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $35.80 million and approximately $194,655.92 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

