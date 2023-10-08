Maple (MPL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.63 Million

Maple (MPL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $5.58 or 0.00020046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $21.63 million and $198,775.98 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maple Profile

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. The official website for Maple is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

