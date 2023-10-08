MARBLEX (MBX) Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $61.25 million and approximately $659,929.71 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,193,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,604,813 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,193,761 with 91,604,812.69368745 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.67246242 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $899,809.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

