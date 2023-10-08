Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.07.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $195.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.81. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $137.25 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

