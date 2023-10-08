Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $268,923,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $397.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

