Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $397.97 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

