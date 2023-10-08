Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

