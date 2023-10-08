McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $27,153,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. TD Cowen began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.80. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

