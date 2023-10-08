MCIA Inc Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MCIA Inc lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,938 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 3.3% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

